Independent
Family ‘heartbroken’ after body found in River Thames confirmed to be schoolgirl

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that a body found in Maritime Quay on The Isle of Dogs, east London, on April 13 is Kaliyah Coa.

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 30 April 2025 17:38 BST
Kaliyah Coa, 11, went missing after she entered the River Thames near to London City Airport (Family Handout/PA)
Kaliyah Coa, 11, went missing after she entered the River Thames near to London City Airport (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

The family of an 11-year-old girl have said their “hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same” after her body was confirmed to have been found in the River Thames.

She had been reported missing on March 31 after playing near Barge House Causeway in Woolwich during a school inset day.

Kaliyah’s family said: “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

“We were blessed to have Kaliyah, even if it was for such a short time. She will be missed so much. Kaliyah went to a birthday party and never returned home to her family.

“The family would like to thank all those who were involved in the search and recovery of Kaliyah.

“We sincerely hope that everyone will respect our wishes to be given the space and time to grieve as a family.”

Detective superintendent Scott Ware, who led the Met’s investigation, added: “This tragic accident took away a little girl who was loved by many.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support Kaliyah’s family as they process this heart-breaking news.”

An inquest into Kaliyah’s death is due to open on Friday.

