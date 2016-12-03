Two teenagers among those killed in collision near prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two teenagers are understood to be among three killed during a collision between a bus and a car near a prison in west London.

The car is believed to have hit the bus on a narrow railway bridge on Bedfont Road close to Feltham Young Offenders Institution at just before midnight.

Both vehicles burst into flames and two teenagers, male and female, are understood to have been killed.

A third passenger was killed, while a fourth was taken to hospital.

One person at the scene, who did not wish to be named, said the female teenager was local to the area.

Flowers were laid at the scene.

Two passengers in the bus, an H26 service bound for Hatton Cross, were also taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Other passengers were treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Firefighters sent crews from Feltham and Heston stations and the blaze was out by 1.41am on Tuesday.

Roads in the area will remain closed while the police investigation continues.

Claire Mann, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who were tragically killed yesterday in a collision involving a bus and a car.

“This is a devastating incident and we have support available for those affected.

“Safety is our top priority and we are working urgently with the police on their investigation.”