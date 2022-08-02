Jump to content
Met Police officers warned not to strip at London nightclub’s ‘porn idol’ event

Force says officers have been “reminded of need to uphold standards while off duty”

Lamiat Sabin
Tuesday 02 August 2022 22:14
The nightclub Heaven in Charing Cross

The nightclub Heaven in Charing Cross

(Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Police has warned its officers they face disciplinary action if they participate in a gay nightclub’s stripping competition in their spare time.

It has advised officers to not partake in the event at Heaven – a bar that they are responsible for policing – over concerns about “upholding standards” and potential “awkward” encounters when they return to the venue in uniform on shift.

The event, known as ‘porn idol’, sees men and women strip for cash prizes at the venue in Charing Cross, central London, on Thursdays. It’s hosted by drag queens from the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The force said in a statement: “An Inspector from the West End Proactive Partnership Team has sent an email to staff within the Met’s Central West BCU (basic command unit) after a matter was reported to the Met’s Licensing officers.

“There is no suggestion of any unlawful act having taken place. However officers were reminded of the need to uphold standards while off duty, especially when identifying themselves as police officers.”

In an email quoted by The Times, an inspector warned officers: “It makes it awkward for the staff at the location to then have to deal with you when you are next on shift attending the venue to carry out official duties.”

“CCTV footage will be viewed and officers spoken to” if it’s found that any had taken part, the inspector added.

During the stripping competition, the winner each week gets £250. The competition comprises several rounds, with £1,000 awarded to the season winner.

Heaven nightclub has been central to London’s gay scene since it opened in December 1979.

