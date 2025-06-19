Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after 69-year-old found stabbed at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 69-year-old woman was discovered stabbed inside her home.

Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, was found dead at her flat in Camden, north London, last Friday (June 13), having last been seen walking her pet corgi three days earlier.

A 66-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and remains in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers are investigating whether Ms Abbott’s death is linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home.

She was found by her niece and neighbours, who broke her door down after her family had not heard from her for several days.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Detective Inspector Barry Hart, of Homicide Command, Specialist Crime North, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s loved ones who are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“We thank the local community for their patience as we continue to investigate this shocking crime. This arrest marks a significant step forward.

“There are several lines of inquiry ongoing, and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.”

An ambulance crew was called to Ms Abbott’s home in Mornington Place at around 6pm on June 13 and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her pet corgi had been shut in the bathroom for three days but survived.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said her son had helped Ms Abbott’s niece get into the flat, along with neighbour William Currie, 63.

She said: “I was holding the door open downstairs and my son was upstairs and then I heard her niece screaming.”

She described Ms Abbott as “exuberant” and “vivacious”.

Mr Currie, a hairdresser, added: “She used to walk the dog every couple of days. She kept herself to herself, she wasn’t too sociable but kind, polite and well-mannered.”