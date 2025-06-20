Seven men arrested after two people injured at protest outside Iranian Embassy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after two people were injured during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy.

Metropolitan Police officers responded to reports of an altercation in Princes Gate in Knightsbridge, west London, shortly after 9.50am on Friday, a force spokesperson said.

Two men were treated for injuries at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) before one was taken to a major trauma centre and the other to hospital.

The incident is thought to have involved protesters from “the pro and anti-Iranian regime”, the Met said.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The seven arrested men, whose ages have not yet been given, currently remain in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene and the area has been cordoned off while initial investigations take place.

Police have imposed conditions to stop protestors from gathering in the area until 1pm on Sunday.

One man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of breaching the conditions.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.56am today (June 20) to reports of an assault in Princes Gate, SW7.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars and our Tactical Response Unit.

“We treated two patients at the scene and took one to hospital and one to a major trauma centre.”

Footage shared on social media appeared to show two men lying on the ground in a fenced-off section of the road.

One man, who was shirtless, had blood covering his nose and mouth, while the other man lay motionless clutching his left leg and ankle, with police officers attending both individuals.

A number of national embassies are located on or near Prince’s Gate, including the Embassy of The Islamic Republic of Iran.