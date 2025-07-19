Dozens of Palestine Action protesters arrested across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dozens of people have been arrested around the UK at protests in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

Demonstrations were held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol and Truro on Saturday as part of a campaign co-ordinated by Defend Our Juries.

Protesters wrote the message “I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action” on placards before being surrounded by police officers at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament Square, London.

Officers confiscated the placards and searched the bags of those arrested, with some protesters being carried away by police while others were led away in handcuffs.

The Metropolitan Police said 55 people were arrested in Parliament Square under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action.

The force said a further eight people were arrested for supporting Palestine Action within a separate large-scale march to Whitehall on Saturday by the Palestine Coalition.

It added that one person was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence at the march and another person was arrested for breaching Public Order Act conditions.

Greater Manchester Police said it arrested 18 people on suspicion of support of a proscribed organisation, adding that they remained in custody for questioning.

Avon and Somerset Police said 17 people were arrested during a protest in Bristol.

The force added: “Officers engaged with protesters on College Green, explaining that the recent proscription of the Palestine Action group by the Government made it a criminal offence to express support for it under the Terrorism Act 2000.

“Seventeen people were arrested under Section 13 of the act and several placards were seized.

“A further three people will be invited to attend a voluntary interview at a future date.

“We will always aim to enable peaceful protest, however where criminal offences are committed, including those related to proscribed groups, we will intervene.”

Eight people were arrested near Truro Cathedral in Cornwall after protesters gathered to show support for Palestine Action.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement that around 30 protesters were involved in the “peaceful” Defend Our Juries demonstration.

The force went on: “A number of placards which were contrary to the law remained on display despite police advice.

“Eight people, two men and six women, were arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They remain in police custody.”

A woman who was detained by police in Parliament Square said: “We demand that Palestine Action is de-proscribed.

“Our government is not only arming a genocide, they are using terrorism laws to silence people who speak out.

“Palestine Action are campaigning for peace. They are dismantling weapons factories.”

As he was carried away by police, a protester in London said: “Freedom of speech is dead in this country, shame on the Metropolitan Police.”

A spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said: “Just a few weeks ago, being arrested under the Terrorism Act was the stuff of nightmares.

“Now it’s a badge of honour that people are wearing with pride – the mark of resistance to genocide and standing firm for our democratic freedoms.”

A small number of counter-protesters in Parliament Square held up placards which said “there is no genocide but there are 50 hostages still captive”.

It comes ahead of a High Court hearing on Monday in which the co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori, will ask for the green light to challenge the Home Secretary’s decision to ban the group under anti-terror laws.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, the direct action group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Metropolitan Police said 70 people were arrested at similar demonstrations in Parliament Square over the past two weekends.

The move to ban the organisation came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by Palestine Action, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action three days later, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.