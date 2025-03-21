Murder investigation launched after man killed and another injured in shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead and another was injured in north London.

Paramedics attending the scene on Waverley Road in Tottenham treated a 27-year-old man for a gunshot wound to the head, the Metropolitan Police said.

He died at the scene, the force added.

A 26-year-old man remains in hospital, with no further update on his condition provided.

Police were called to the address at 8.45pm on Thursday after reports that two men had been shot, the Met said.

The victim’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made, the force added.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who leads policing in Tottenham, said: “Two men were shot on a residential street last night, with one man sadly losing his life.

“We recognise the impact this will have on the local community. We have multiple officers patrolling the area today, aiming to obtain key evidence and provide reassurance to you.

“At this early stage in the investigation, we have not made any arrests. Please do not let this worry you.

“We have a highly experienced team of investigators making urgent inquiries to find out who committed this act.

“I will now ask for anyone who was in the area, past 8pm last night, to please contact police if you heard or saw something suspicious.

“Your knowledge is crucial to us and it may help us locate the suspects.

“Please do the right thing and come forward, you will be supported.”

A crime scene has been established and will remain in place until further notice.