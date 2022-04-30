A Metropolitan Police officer who went on Big Brother without permission has been given a final written warning.

PC Khafilat Kareem requested unpaid leave to appear on the Nigerian version of the reality show in June 2019 but was told it was “not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part”.

Despite this, she featured on the show in July 2019 and handed over her work laptop, which she had taken with her without permission, to the programme’s organisers.

A misconduct hearing ruled PC Kareem, attached to the force’s transformation directorate, had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct”.

The panel, led by an independent legally-qualified chair, found the breach of professional standards, relating to the laptop, proven at the level of gross misconduct and that the officer should be given a final written warning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Day, of the Met Police’s Transformation Directorate, said: “Permission was refused for PC Kareem to appear on the Nigerian version of Big Brother as it was felt it was not in the best interest for either her or the Metropolitan Police Service to take part.

“Despite this refusal, she went on the show anyway.

“A detailed investigation was carried out by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards which concluded PC Kareem should face gross misconduct proceedings.

“Being a police officer means you must abide by the standards of professional behaviour. PC Kareem’s behaviour clearly fell far short and she has been given a final written warning.”