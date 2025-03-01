Farmers could be arrested if they drive tractors at rally, police warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farmers could be arrested if they drive their tractors at a march in central London, police have said.

Organisers say the “Pancake Day Rally” on Tuesday aims to be “bigger and better” than the previous two demonstrations, as their campaign against changes to inheritance tax rules continues.

Attendees will march from Whitehall at around midday towards Parliament, with the demonstration due to end at 3pm.

Conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act preventing demonstrators from bringing tractors, other than a limited number already agreed by the organisers to demonstrate the costs of such specialist equipment, the Metropolitan Police said.

Deputy assistant commissioner Ben Russell, who is leading the policing operation, said last month’s protest saw a “significant number of people attend with tractors and other large farming vehicles”.

He said there were lengthy road delays, adding: “It is our responsibility to ensure that protests don’t cause serious disruption to the life of the community.”

Scotland Yard warned that it is a criminal offence to breach the conditions or to incite others to do so, and that anyone doing so may face arrest.

Farmer Olly Harrison, one of the organisers, said: “We don’t need any tractors, this is on foot.

“We are going to have some kit to show to the MPs to explain the levels of investment.

“We’ve sorted all that out, you just get yourself there on foot,” he told those taking part.

“Let’s explain the levels of investment needed in agriculture just to produce something simple like a pancake.”

Labour is pressing ahead with a 20% inheritance tax rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million, despite industry concerns that it will force land sales, stall investment, and hurt families lacking succession plans.

The changes are due to come into force from April 2026.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast.

“This Government will invest £5 billion into farming over the next two years, the largest budget for sustainable food production in our country’s history.

“We are going further with reforms to boost profits for farmers by backing British produce and reforming planning rules on farms to support food production.

“Our reform to agricultural and business property relief will mean three-quarters of estates will continue to pay no inheritance tax at all, while the remaining quarter will pay half the inheritance tax that most people pay, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.

“This is a fair and balanced approach which helps fix the public services we all rely on.”