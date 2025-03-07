Former SNP MP Mhairi Black says she could ‘maybe’ join another party in future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black has said she could “maybe” join another political party in the future.

Ms Black said she is still a member of the SNP, but warned she could leave if it moves its politics to the right.

She also said the SNP could suffer a “big mass exodus” if it adopts as party policy beliefs held by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes – who has previously revealed she would not have voted for same-sex marriage if she had been at Holyrood at the time.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Scotcast podcast, Ms Black said she is an SNP member “at the minute”.

Asked if she could see herself as a member of a different party in future, she said: “Maybe one day. If the SNP goes to the right, absolutely I would join a different party.”

She almost certainly ruled out standing for Holyrood, saying that is not something she can imagine doing and she is “99.9% sure I won’t do it”, but adding: “Never say never, because you don’t know what life throws at you.”

She insisted the SNP – which has been in power in Scotland since 2007 – has been successful because it adopted a left-wing stance on social and economic matters.

She added: “If the party starts losing that they will very quickly start losing the love and support they have managed to garner from not just young people, but folk who are politically disenfranchised.”

Ms Black was catapulted into the political limelight when she was elected to Westminster in 2015, then aged just 20 and becoming the youngest MP since 1832.

She became deputy SNP leader in the Commons when Stephen Flynn took over as group leader, but stepped down at the 2024 general election, blaming the “toxic” environment at Westminster.

However she said she would “probably have left sooner” if Ms Forbes had become party leader when she stood for the post in 2023.

“For all Kate Forbes has her beliefs, those beliefs haven’t become party policy at all,” Ms Black said.

“If they did become party policy then we would see a big mass exodus.”

Ms Black also said she hopes there will be a “lot of lessons learned about what has to change in the SNP” after last year’s election saw it return just nine MPs to Westminster, down from 48 in 2019.

That came after a difficult period for the SNP, which has had three leaders in less than two years and has also been the subject of a Police Scotland investigation into its finances.

Ms Black said: “Looking back over the last five, six years, pretty much all of the SNP’s woes have been self-inflected to an extent.

“The only way this can be worth something is if we learn from it, and that is what I am hoping that we will see.”

The former MP said there had been “a lot of infighting that was spilling out into the public domain”, adding this was because people “felt their voices weren’t being listened to within the party, or they felt there was no other avenue left for them to be able to express these things”.

She also spoke candidly about being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), saying it was confirmed in 2017 or 2018 but she had not gone public with it initially.

“It was because of that toxic Westminster culture I kept it to myself, because I knew fine well this will just get used against me,” she explained.

“I just figured for my own sanity it was easier to keep it to myself.”

But she said being diagnosed had been “massive”, adding: “It felt as though someone had just handed me the instruction manual for my own brain, and I was able to think ‘I am not mad, I am just wired differently’.

“It allowed me to stop beating myself up so much, because there were times when I would struggle to do things other people would do effortlessly.”

She added the condition was picked up after she became unwell with “burn-out” while at Westminster.

Ms Black said: “The sad reality for a lot of neurodivergent people is the diagnosis doesn’t get picked up until you are already burnt out, and it is actually via other mental health services you are finally properly diagnosed.

“The only reason it got picked up in me is I was so ill with burn-out, everything was fried, my body, my mind, was emotionally fried. I couldn’t go out without throwing up, I would have panic attacks everywhere I went. I just couldn’t function the way I had to function.”

Since her exit from Westminster, Ms Black said she is now “doing mundane things like painting fences, cooking home-made meals”.

She added: “My wife has started calling me a house spouse, she said housewife didn’t suit.”