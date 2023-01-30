MI5 spies broke law by holding people’s intercepted data for years

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British spies unlawfully retained people’s intercepted data for nearly five years, a landmark tribunal has ruled, with judges criticising “widespread corporate failure” at M15 and the Home Office.

Under laws dubbed the Snoopers’ Charter by privacy campaigners, UK intelligence agencies are empowered on national security grounds to impose tight surveillance on collecting people’s data and intercepting their communications – with strict conditions on how such data is handled.

In a “landmark” ruling on Monday, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal – which investigates complaints about the security services – found “serious and wide-ranging” failures by MI5 to comply with privacy safeguards, dating as far back as 2014.

The judges also ruled that the Home Office failed to make “adequate enquiries” into these safeguarding risks, despite multiple warnings – leaving successive home secretaries unclear on whether surveillance warrants they signed off on included “effective safeguards”.

In a statement to parliament, home secretary Suella Braverman admitted that MPs would be “troubled” by the ruling that her predecessors had unlawfully approved warrants between December 2016 and April 2019 – but said that the cases were “historic”.

The legal action was brought by human rights groups Liberty and Privacy International, who said the ruling showed there had been years of rule-breaking by MI5, which was “overlooked” by the Home Office.

The tribunal ruled that MI5 had unlawfully held large amounts of data, and failed “to have and to apply a proper system for review retention and deletion of material” – safeguards set out in the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 and the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, laws which critics allege grant police and spies some of the most extensive snooping powers in Europe.

But the three judges said it would be “disproportionate” to order that all surveillance warrants issued as a result of unlawfully held data should be quashed, or that unlawfully retained data be deleted, arguing that it would “be very damaging to national security”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 30 January 2023 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon using a camera during her visit to BBC Studioworks in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2023 Passersby chat with the police as they arrive to see King Charles III and the Princess Royal attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 28 January 2023 People at a vigil at Lurgan Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh in memory of murder victim Natalie McNally and opposing violence against women PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2023 Firefighters use hoses to dampen down at the scene of a fire at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, London, which has been destroyed by the blaze which began in the early hours of the morning PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2023 Huskies pull their musher during a training run before this weekend’s annual Aviemore Sled Dog Rally, in Feshiebridge Reuters UK news in pictures 25 January 2023 A knitted topper celebrating Burns Night placed on a post box in Alloway, Ayrshire PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2023 Deer graze during sunrise at Ashton Court Estate, Bristol, where clear misty skies and a cold morning brings frost across parts of the south west UK PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2023 Ambulance workers on the picket line outside the Donnington Ambulance Hub, at Donnington, near Telford, Shropshire. Thousands of members of Unison, Unite and the GMB unions are set to walk out across England and Wales on Monday as part of continued industrial action in the health service PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2023 Performers taking part in a parade involving costumes, lion dances and floats, during Chinese New Year celebrations in London PA UK news in pictures 21 Janaury 2023 Everton fans hold up banners protesting against the board of directors during their Premier League match against West Ham at the London Stadium PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2023 A pair of swans fly over a frozen pond in Bushy Park in London PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2023 People take part in a demonstration in support of trans rights outside the UK Government Office in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 18 January 2023 A member of the Royal College of Nursing holds their dog whilst on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital in London, as nurses take industrial action over pay PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2023 The scene on the A39 Quantock Road in Bridgwater after a double-decker bus overturned in a crash involving a motorcycle PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2023 A man walks dogs in snowy conditions in a park in Hexham. Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their Monday morning commute due to icy roads during rush hour, following a weekend of wintry weather PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2023 Grey seal pups on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one the UK's most important sites for the mammals. PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (second left) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (second right) during a visit to the Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence PA UK news in pictures 12 January 2023 King Charles reacts as he visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 11 January 2023 Flood waters around Tewkesbury Abbey PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2023 Caroline Lennon, the first customer to purchase a copy of Spare, the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, poses for photographers with her copy of the book as she leaves Waterstones Piccadilly, London PA UK news in pictures 9 January 2023 New street art by 'Rebel Bear' that features Elon Musk and references his recent take-over of social media platform Twitter which has appeared in Edinburgh city centre PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2023 People take part in the annual ‘No Trousers On The Tube Day’ (No Pants Subway Ride) on the Elizabeth Line, on the London Underground in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2023 A muddy puddle on the pitch at the The Bolt New Lawn Stadium, as Forest Green’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The UK has been faced with multiple downpours over the last few days PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2023 The ceremonial fool, James Chatwin, delivers a speech during the Smoking the Fool, as he starts the Haxey Hood, an ancient tradition dating back to the 14th Century in the village of Haxey in North Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 5 January 2023 Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk, where the River Delph and New Bedford River have flooded the surrounding area PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2023 Pedestrians are reflected in a puddle of rain water opposite the Houses of Parliament AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 January 2023 Squirrel monkeys climb on an abacus during a photocall to illustrate the annual stocktake at London Zoo Getty UK news in pictures 2 January 2023 A walrus at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth. The sighting follows a similar one of the marine mammal in Scarborough which drew huge crowds to the harbour on New Year's Eve PA UK news in pictures 1 January 2023 Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2022 Flowers outside Vivienne Westwood Worlds End shop in London, as a woman waits for the shop to open, the fashion designer has died at the age of 81. PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2022 A walker takes a rest on a bench looking out over the London skyline from Hampstead Heath, early in the morning AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 December 2022 Flooded fields by the River Parrett at Somerset Levels near Bridgwater in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2022 Passengers wait at the barriers at King’s Cross station in London following a strike by members of the RMT in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions PA UK news in pictures 26 December 2022 Snow in Leadhills village in South Lanarkshire. A yellow be aware warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for most of Scotland PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2022 A man dressed as Santa Claus talks to two attendees at the Midland Langar Seva Society’s Christmas Eve dinner for the homeless which is being held in New Street Station, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 23 December 2022 Members of the Loch Insh Dippers wild swim group take part in a Christmas-themed swim in Loch Insh in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2022 People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 21 December 2022 Deano Stapleton, from Finglas, at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice, which is marked by pagan celebrations PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2022 Nurses and supporters march down Whitehall after a day of strike action Getty UK news in pictures 19 December 2022 Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Sarah Pinnington-Auld and her 3 year old daughter, Lucy who is suffering from cystic fibrosis during a visit to King's College University Hospital in London. PA UK news in pictures 18 December 2022 Argentina fans celebrate at Trafalgar Square in London after their side won the World Cup PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2022 Deer graze and walk amongst the frozen undergrowth as the cold weather continues REUTERS UK news in pictures 16 December 2022 King Charles III visits a JW3 Jewish community centre in North London AP UK news in pictures 15 December 2022 NHS nurses hold placards during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in London Reuters UK news in pictures 14 December 2022 Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, during an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Three people have died following the incident and 43 people have been rescued, a Government source said PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2022 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the park PA UK news in pictures 12 December 2022 A person skis in the snow at Greenwich Park, London PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2022 Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2022 Children build a snowman after snow fall in Cheshire Getty UK news in pictures 9 December 2022 Wrexham Football Club co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds speaks with King Charles, during a visit to the club Reuters

“It was not a failure which means MI5 should never have had the material at all. It is a failure which means that a small proportion of the material was retained for longer than it should have been,” the judges said.

While it is not clear whose data was involved, Liberty alleged that this data was “likely to include many people who are not suspected of any wrongdoing due to the nature of the broad surveillance powers given to MI5”.

But the judges said that there was “no evidence” that any individual has suffered any harm as a result of the unlawful behaviour of MI5.

And while it had been a “serious misjudgement” by MI5’s management board in not disclosing the compliance failings, which “ought to have been addressed urgently”, the judges said it was not “appropriate or necessary” to single out any individuals at MI5 or the Home Office for blame.

The ruling confirms that “surveillance safeguards are not fit for purpose and fail to protect our fundamental privacy rights”, said Liberty’s Megan Goulding, urging the government “to step up and create restrictions that protect our privacy rights”.

“For years, MI5 knowingly broke the rules and failed to report it, the internal oversight body did not detect it and the government failed to investigate clear red flags. Instead, the Home Office continued to issue unlawful warrants, and MI5 kept information from the authorities about it mishandling our data.

“Mass surveillance doesn’t make us safer. The security services shouldn’t be allowed to spy on us and collect our data, these powers breach our privacy and undermine core pillars of our democracy. Today has shown that the so-called safeguards are totally ineffective in protecting our rights and holding those in power to account.”

Additional reporting by Reuters