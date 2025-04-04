Starmer says history with Barbados ‘long and rich’ as island’s PM visits UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK’s history with Barbados was “long and rich” as he welcomed the island country’s prime minister to Downing Street.

The Labour leader greeted Mia Mottley on the steps of No 10 on Friday morning, with the Barbadian politician having served as prime minister of the Caribbean nation since 2018.

Barbados, formerly a British colony, became independent from the UK in 1966, assuming the status of a Commonwealth realm with Elizabeth II as monarch.

The country then transitioned to a republic within the Commonwealth in 2021, replacing the monarchy with a ceremonial president.

Addressing media inside No 10, Sir Keir said it was a “pleasure and a privilege” to welcome Ms Mottley, who has been leader of the Barbados Labour Party since 2008, to Downing Street.

Sir Keir added: “We’ve known each other many, many years as good colleagues and now as leaders who work together, think alike.

“The history between our countries is long and rich and the future challenges we face – we face together.”

Ms Mottley said it was important for her country and the UK to find common ground on “things that are necessary for us to have a healthy global commons that can benefit all of us”.

Speaking next to Sir Keir from inside No 10, the Barbados Prime Minister added: “We’ve had the opportunity to meet a number of times since you’ve assumed office.

“The world in which we live is a very different world, even from when you assumed office in July.”

It has previously been reported that Ms Mottley is viewed as a potential candidate to succeed Antonio Guterres as the next secretary-general of the United Nations.