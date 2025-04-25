World leaders arriving for Pope’s funeral as 150,000 mourners pay respects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World leaders are arriving for the funeral of Pope Francis, as the last mourners joined the still-lengthy queue to see the late pontiff’s remains before his coffin is closed.

Some 150,000 people have passed by Francis’s coffin as he lay in state over the past three days in St Peter’s Basilica.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was among those to pay his respects on Friday, ahead of his attendance at Saturday’s requiem mass.

He will join his nation’s premier Micheal Martin, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Prince of Wales – who is attending on behalf of the King – US President Donald Trump and a vast array of other leaders and dignitaries.

The leader of Catholics in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has predicted the funeral will be a “masterpiece” in stage-managing “big egos”.

A Vatican spokesperson has confirmed Francis’s birth country of Argentina, then Italy will take precedence.

Thereafter, reigning sovereigns will be seated “in alphabetical order, but in French language”, followed by heads of state.

Cardinal Nichols, who will take part in his first conclave to elect a new pope in the coming weeks, said the funeral organisers are well-used to dealing with the sensitivities of such big events.

In an interview with the PA news agency in Rome, he said the funeral will be “without a doubt another masterpiece of stage management when you consider those state leaders who have high opinions of their importance”.

He added: “In the past, I’ve seen it here over and over again that the combination of Rome and the Holy See, they actually are geniuses at dealing with these big events.

“I think they’ve been doing it since the emperors ruled Rome – that they know how to deal with big egos.

“And I think every leader of a nation that comes here on Saturday will go home reasonably content.”

Ireland’s delegation comes ahead of both Prince William and the British Government delegation in the official order of precedence, because it is led by head of state Mr Higgins.

It falls between groups from Indonesia and Iceland, also led by those countries’ heads of state.

Haakon, the Prince of Norway, and William follow soon after in a category set aside for crown princes.

The British Government delegation includes Sir Keir Starmer, his wife Victoria, as well as Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

It is listed between groups from Qatar and Serbia, led by those countries’ heads of government.

Scaffolding has been erected to provide international media with the best vantage points overlooking St Peter’s Square for a funeral expected to be watched by people around the world.

As crowds swelled in the area in front of the square, Italian police were on the ground managing numbers.

Masses of people are expected to gather ahead of Saturday’s funeral to bid a final farewell to 88-year-old Francis, who was dubbed the people’s pope.

The queue for the basilica will close to the public at 6pm local time, with viewings expected to end at 7pm.

While there has been a livestream inside the basilica since Wednesday, this will be stopped for the closing of the coffin, which has been described as a “private act”.

An emergency alert rang out on phones in Vatican City on Friday, with a warning from the civil protection department that public access to St Peter’s Square would close at 5pm the same day.

Following Saturday’s open-air funeral in the square, Francis’s remains will be taken through the streets of Rome in another break with tradition, as his body is brought to a simple underground tomb in the basilica of Saint Mary Major, as per his instructions.

The Vatican said a group of “poor and needy” people will be present on the steps leading to the basilica to pay their last respects before the interment of the coffin, in a nod to Francis’s particular care for the downtrodden.