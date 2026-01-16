Lord Of The Dance tour could ‘fall apart’ in Michael Flatley’s absence, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Upcoming Lord Of The Dance shows are in “grave danger of falling apart” if Michael Flatley is not permitted to engage with performers, a court in Belfast has heard.

The Irish traditional dancer and choreographer rose to international prominence performing Riverdance at Eurovision in 1994, before going on to create the stage show The Lord Of The Dance.

The production’s 30th Anniversary tour is due to play in Dublin’s 3 Arena on February 5, continuing in 2026 in a number of countries including the UK, Germany, Croatia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Switzer Consulting is taking legal action in a civil case against the choreographer and dancer for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows.

Switzer has already secured a temporary injunction to stop Flatley from interfering with the shows.

The case was mentioned at The Chancery Court in the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Friday, during which legal representatives for Flatley responded to an earlier affidavit submitted on behalf of Switzer Consulting.

Flatley’s Barrister John Coyle told the court there are shows coming up in two weeks that are in “grave danger of falling apart” if Flatley can’t speak to the dancers on the tour.

open image in gallery Michael Flatley in the stands prior to the NatWest 6 Nations match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (PA) ( PA Archive )

He said the company is solvent and the “economic havoc” the move would inflict on Flatley would be “substantial”.

Mr Coyle went on to tell the judge that unless Flatley can participate in the show, losses will inevitably be incurred because his “artistic direction” is a vital component.

He also highlighted recent press coverage of the case, producing a copy of a newspaper report, stating its printing would be “libellous” if it was not a court document.

The judge clarified that the affidavit was presented before the court and is therefore in the public domain, adding that he hadn’t read the piece and the case is not being heard in front of a jury.

Mr Coyle said Flatley is currently not in the jurisdiction but an affidavit from him would be submitted by next Wednesday.

The case is scheduled for another hearing on January 27.