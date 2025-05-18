Referendum rejection would need to be reviewed if there is ‘overwhelming desire’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Government should reconsider allowing a second independence referendum if there is an “overwhelming desire” for it in Scotland, Michael Gove has said.

The Tory grandee was part of successive governments which turned down formal requests for another vote in recent years.

But speaking to the BBC, he said an increase in support would warrant a rethink in Westminster.

“I don’t believe that it’s necessary at the moment,” he said of another vote on separation.

“I think if there’s an overwhelming desire on the part of the Scottish people for one, then we’d have to review the situation.”

He added: “If, for the sake of argument, the SNP make all of those decisions in government in a way that gives people confidence in them, then we might be in a different position.”

Asked how he would define an “overwhelming desire”, the former minister said: “It’s not for me, ultimately, it’s for the Government, the Westminster Government, to decide that, they’ve got the daily responsibilities.”

The comments from Mr Gove, who is soon to enter the House of Lords as Lord Gove of Torry, were similar to those made by Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, earlier this month.

Mr Swinney last week said he would seek to secure “demonstrable support” for another referendum before attempting to push Westminster for one, but added that the issue will remain “central” to his party’s campaign for next year’s election.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown welcomed the comments, claiming the former minister had “finally seen sense”.

“After denying a referendum to Scotland in the face of multiple pro-independence majorities while in Government, I welcome that Michael Gove has at long last seen sense and is now backing the right of the Scottish people to determine their own future,” he said.

“After the broken promises of 2014, Brexit, Boris, Labour’s disastrous term in Government, and now the rise of Farage, people want the real change that only independence can bring.

“This comment shows that even former ministers like Michael Gove know that the current unionist plan – of denying Scotland the right to decide on independence regardless of the circumstances – cannot go on forever.”

Elsewhere, Mr Gove gave his backing to Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay following a slump in the polls.

The party has struggled since the election last year and recent surveys have suggested Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could push them into third place at next year’s Holyrood poll.

But Mr Gove warned MSPs and party members not to “panic”.

“If you’re a fan of Aberdeen Football Club, you know that sometimes you’ll have a very good run, sometimes you’ll have a very difficult run, but in the end, you might end up in the top two,” he said.

“So the important thing to do is not to change the manager, but to stick together as a team and to show the fighting spirit necessary to battle through.”