Watch live as Michael Gove and Jenny Harries give evidence to Covid inquiry

Watch live as Michael Gove gives evidence to the Covid inquiry on Tuesday, 28 November.

The housing secretary, who was Duchy of Lancaster during the first 18 months of the pandemic, previously told the inquiry that preparing for Brexit meant the government was “match fit” to respond to Covid.

Former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries will also appear before the inquiry today.

Today’s evidence comes after the inquiry heard that former health secretary Matt Hancock knew Tier 3 lockdown restrictions would not work when he imposed them on Greater Manchester.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said the government administered a “punishment beating” to the city in late 2020, after an argument over financial support for residents who were unable to work due to the restrictions.

Tiers were introduced in October 2020, imposing different restrictions on English regions to try and contain the spread of Covid-19.

It did not stem infections and a month-long national lockdown was introduced in November 2020, followed by a stricter tier system in December.

The former health secretary will give evidence to the inquiry on Thursday and Friday.