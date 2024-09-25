Michael Gove appointed new editor of The Spectator following £100m sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former Conservative minister Michael Gove has been appointed editor of The Spectator magazine following its £100million sale to GB News co-owner Sir Paul Marshall.

Mr Gove will take over from current editor Fraser Nelson on 8 October, the magazine has confirmed.

The move comes just months after Mr Gove announced he was standing down as an MP.

The former secretary of state for Levelling Up was one of the longest-serving Conservative ministers, including as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Secretary of State for Education and Secretary of State for Justice.

Earlier this month, hedge fund boss Sir Paul paid £100 million to buy the influential political publication, often dubbed the “bible of the right”.

The takeover, which has been completed through the multi-millionaire’s Old Queen Street Ventures company (OQS Media), comes after a lengthy auction process to find a new owner.

The Spectator, along with Telegraph Media Group, had been up for sale after a proposed takeover by an Abu Dhabi-backed fund was blocked by the government earlier this year.

The Telegraph newspapers are still seeking a buyer, and it is understood that Sir Paul remains in the running for a bid.

Mr Gove will replace Fraser Nelson who is standing down after 15 years at the helm. Mr Fraser will continue to write for the magazine and become Associate Editor.

OQS Media also announced Charles Moore, former editor of The Spectator and The Daily Telegraph, will become Non-Executive Chairman of the magazine.

Mr Gove has regularly contributed to The Spectator over the years with comment pieces on politics and current affairs.

Before entering politics, he spent 17 years as a journalist across print and broadcast.

Freddie Sayers, Publisher of The Spectator and CEO of OQS Media, said:“To be Editor of The Spectator requires a rare breadth of intellectual interests and depth of journalistic experience. Alongside his political and journalistic nous, Michael brings a love of books, philosophy, art, opera — and a mischievous sense of humour. He is perfectly suited to this role, and I can’t wait to work together to bring The Spectator to new audiences.

“Fraser has achieved huge success over his 15 years as Editor, modernising and building The Spectator into a formidable media brand. I am delighted that he will continue to write and, as Associate Editor, be part of The Spectator family.”

Former editor Fraser Nelson said: “There’s never a good time to leave a job like mine but, after 15 years and a new owner with big ambitions, there is an obvious time. In many ways, Michael is the obvious successor. He’s a first-class journalist who took a detour into politics, he was my news editor when I was a young reporter at The Times and he first declared his ambition to edit The Spectator in an Aberdeen classroom at the age of seven.

“Now, aged 57, he has made it. His experience, combined with his journalistic skills and the quality of the team around him, will make for quite a potent combination.”

The Independent has reached out to Michael Gove for comment.