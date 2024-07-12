BBC’s Just One Thing Day celebrates life and legacy of Dr Michael Mosley

Support truly

Tributes are being paid across the BBC today to the life and legacy of Dr Michael Mosley, encouraging people to do “just one thing” to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Just One Thing Day (12 July) is named after the doctor’s popular radio segment where he shared simple steps that people can take every day to improve their health and wellbeing.

The broadcaster passed away at the age of 67 after going missing while walking on the Greek island of Symi on 5 June while on holiday.

What followed was an intense four-day search and rescue operation before his body was discovered by a journalist in a rocky area. An autopsy later confirmed that the doctor had died from natural causes.

His wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, was interviewed for the event and said the late broadcaster would have been “gobsmacked” by the outpouring of love after his passing.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He would have been gobsmacked. He didn’t seek the limelight. He was quite shy, but loved what he did, and was very good at it.”

The widow then praised the support she has received from her children as well as the wider public in the wake of her husband’s unexpected death.

“My children have been just incredible,” she said. “I can’t tell you how much support they’ve given me and joy as well. Really difficult times. And family and friends.

Today, the BBC marks Friday 12th July as Just One Thing Day in celebration of Dr Michael Mosley's life and legacy.



Speaking to Today’s @JustinOnWeb, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley says the tributes to him have been ‘extraordinary’.#R4Today pic.twitter.com/gfQmWFH2d7 — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) July 12, 2024

She added: “And to be honest, I’m still kind of breath-taken by the response from people across the country, across the world. It’s just extraordinary.

“He was quite a sort of quiet, humble man, and to have that sort of response is just extraordinary.”

The BBC is hosting a number of tributes today.

This includes stories from those whose lives were changed for the better by the doctor’s advice on Radio 4, with Woman’s Hour host Anita Rani reflecting on the impact Mosley made on her life too.

His tips for a healthier lifestyle including the benefits of oily fish and turmeric were showcased on The Food Programme followed by a tribute on Morning Live, where he was a regular guest.

Meanwhile, the benefits of music cited by the doctor will be celebrated on the Front Row this evening.

Michael Mosley died last month (Handout/PA) ( PA Archive )

The later doctor’s wife, with whom he shared four children, Dr Bailey Mosley added to the Today programme: “The response – people really love him, you know… I’ve got a list of lovely quotes that people say, which are just so touching, and so caring.”

“One of the main things was that people felt they really knew him, that they lived in his kitchen and knew what he was cooking.

“It was very sort of trusting and kind of weirdly intimate.

“It’s just been so uplifting, and I’m so grateful for that. And it’s just so incredible that he has made such a difference to people. I’m so proud of what he’s done.”

Mosley’s legacy has been widely praised in the weeks since his death and he is credited with popularising the intermittent fasting 5:2 diet with his book The Fast Diet.

He also inspired people to make positive changes by putting his own body through its paces as part of his research into living a healthier lifestyle.

The One Show is also set to participate in the Just One Thing Day this evening.