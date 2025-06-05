Michael Mosley’s family reflect on one year since TV doctor’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Michael Mosley have remembered him on the one-year anniversary of his death in a tribute saying the past year “has been the hardest of our lives”.

Mosley, who died aged 67 while on holiday with his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley on the Greek island of Symi last year, was known for popularising diets and fronting science programmes.

His wife wrote on Instagram: “It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since we lost Michael. Not a day goes by without thinking of him – his warmth, his laughter, his endless curiosity about the world, and his deep love for our family.

“This past year has been the hardest of our lives. Navigating the loss of someone so central to our hearts and our home has changed everything. We have missed him in the big moments and the small ones. But we have also felt incredibly supported.

“The outpouring of love, stories and memories from so many of you has meant more than we can ever say. We have taken real comfort in knowing just how many lives Michael touched – not only through his work, but through his kindness, humour, and deep desire to help people live well for longer.”

The message thanked “everyone who has reached out, shared their grief, and carried us with their compassion, thank you. Your messages, letters and acts of remembrance have helped us through the darkest days.”

It continued: “We are trying, as a family to look forward. To carry on the work Michael was so passionate about. To live with purpose and joy, as he would have wanted us to.”

“With love and deepest gratitude, Clare and the Mosley family.”

Last month, the family set up a research project to honour his memory, announcing that a new clinical research fellowship will be established in partnership with King’s College London and the Chronic Disease Research Foundation (CDRF) to help improve the nation’s metabolic health.

The Mosleys have been working with King’s College London and the CDRF, who will administer the Michael Mosley Memorial Research Fund, to appoint a dedicated research scientist.

Mosley, known for fronting BBC and Channel 4 documentaries on health and diet, popularised the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet.

His son Dr Jack Mosley, a GP registrar, who researched GLP-1 drug brands including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound with his father, has also written a book titled Food Noise: How Weight Loss Medication And Smart Nutrition Can Silence Your Cravings.

In December, a coroner said Mosley’s death was “indeterminate” and “unascertainable”, adding that it “was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or non-identified pathological cause”.

Mosley had presented BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing, and the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.

He would regularly push his body during various programmes, and in a 2014 documentary he ingested tapeworms for six weeks.

In a 2015 programme he made two black puddings out of his own blood to showcase its nutritional value.

The BBC honoured the doctor-turned-science broadcaster with a day dedicated to him in July 2024, when presenters and audiences where encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

His wife Clare accepted the Hall of Fame Award at the British Podcast Awards on his behalf in September 2024.