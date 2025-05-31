Michael Mosley’s family sets up research fund in his memory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of healthy eating advocate Michael Mosley has set up a research project to honour his memory.

Mosley, who died aged 67 while on holiday with his wife Dr Clare Bailey Mosley on the Greek island of Symi last year, was known for popularising diets and fronting science programmes.

A new clinical research fellowship will be established in partnership with King’s College London and the Chronic Disease Research Foundation (CDRF) to help improve the nation’s metabolic health.

Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, said: “Michael was most proud of the work that he did in helping people to improve their metabolic health.

“It is increasingly clear that improving metabolic health decreases your risk of multiple chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, reducing blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, dementia, cancer and more.

“The Mosley family are thrilled that this fellowship will continue in his name to improve so many people’s lives.”

The Mosleys have been working with King’s College London and the CDRF, who will administer the Michael Mosley Memorial Research Fund, to appoint a dedicated research scientist.

The researcher will work directly with patients in hospitals and healthcare settings to discover the challenges they face, and determine the most practical changes that can improve metabolic health.

Professor Tim Spector, medical director of the CDRF and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, said: “Michael was a dear friend and we shared a passion for sharing knowledge to help people lead healthier, happier lives for longer.

“The funds raised for the fellow will embody his spirit, translating cutting-edge metabolic research from the lab to hospital wards, directly benefiting patients.”

The Michael Mosley Fund JustGiving page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/michaelmosleyfund