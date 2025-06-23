Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joke book created in memory of hockey player who died from meningitis

Alan Jones
Tuesday 24 June 2025 00:01 BST
Big Eddie’s Joke Book has been created as a tribute to Eddie Rosen, who died of meningitis (Meningitis Research Foundation/PA)
Former teammates of a hockey player who died from meningitis 25 years ago have created a joke book to raise awareness and funds for a charity researching the disease.

Big Eddie’s Joke Book is a tribute to Eddie Rosen, son of children’s author and poet, Michael Rosen, whose died from meningitis at the age of 18 in 1999.

Created by Eddie’s friends, and former teammates from the Gunners Hockey Club in London and their families, the book is a celebration of his life and love of laughter.

It is packed with jokes, limericks and stories, contributed by people whose lives were touched by Eddie’s personality.

Eddie was part of a youth hockey programme run by Arsenal in the Community.

Freddie Hudson, Eddie’s former coach who is now head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “A joke book is a fitting way to remember Eddie. Humour was at the heart of the Gunners Hockey set-up and Eddie was a master.

“Knowing that people may find themselves smiling or chuckling over the jokes is a lovely way of keeping his memory alive.”

Charlotte Ulett, senior events and community manager from the Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. Our vision is a world free from the fear of meningitis.

“What makes this joke book special is that it’s a touching tribute, giving everyone a glimpse of Eddie’s character and the fun he brought to those around him.

“Turning laughter into life-saving awareness is also a powerful way of keeping his legacy alive. Each smile and joke shared from the pages of this book is a fitting way of honouring Eddie’s memory while raising vital awareness.”

