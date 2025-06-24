Joke book created in memory of son of author Michael Rosen
Big Eddie’s Joke Book is a tribute to Eddie Rosen, son of Michael Rosen
A unique tribute has been created by former teammates of a hockey player who died from meningitis 25 years ago, with a joke book aiming to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease.
Titled 'Big Eddie’s Joke Book,' the publication honours Eddie Rosen, who passed away at the age of 18 in 1999. The book was compiled by Eddie’s friends and former teammates from the Gunners Hockey Club in London, alongside their families.
Eddie was the son of renowned children’s author and poet, Michael Rosen. The initiative serves as both a celebration of Eddie’s life and his enduring love of laughter, while also contributing to vital meningitis research.
It is packed with jokes, limericks and stories, contributed by people whose lives were touched by Eddie’s personality.
Eddie was part of a youth hockey programme run by Arsenal in the Community.
Freddie Hudson, Eddie’s former coach who is now head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “A joke book is a fitting way to remember Eddie. Humour was at the heart of the Gunners Hockey set-up and Eddie was a master.
“Knowing that people may find themselves smiling or chuckling over the jokes is a lovely way of keeping his memory alive.”
Charlotte Ulett, senior events and community manager from the Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. Our vision is a world free from the fear of meningitis.
“What makes this joke book special is that it’s a touching tribute, giving everyone a glimpse of Eddie’s character and the fun he brought to those around him.
“Turning laughter into life-saving awareness is also a powerful way of keeping his legacy alive. Each smile and joke shared from the pages of this book is a fitting way of honouring Eddie’s memory while raising vital awareness.”