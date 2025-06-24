Joke book created in memory of son of author Michael Rosen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A unique tribute has been created by former teammates of a hockey player who died from meningitis 25 years ago, with a joke book aiming to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease.

Titled 'Big Eddie’s Joke Book,' the publication honours Eddie Rosen, who passed away at the age of 18 in 1999. The book was compiled by Eddie’s friends and former teammates from the Gunners Hockey Club in London, alongside their families.

Eddie was the son of renowned children’s author and poet, Michael Rosen. The initiative serves as both a celebration of Eddie’s life and his enduring love of laughter, while also contributing to vital meningitis research.

It is packed with jokes, limericks and stories, contributed by people whose lives were touched by Eddie’s personality.

Eddie was part of a youth hockey programme run by Arsenal in the Community.

open image in gallery Former teammates of a hockey player who died from meningitis 25 years ago have created a joke book to raise awareness and funds for a charity researching the disease ( Alan Jones/PA Wire )

Freddie Hudson, Eddie’s former coach who is now head of Arsenal in the Community, said: “A joke book is a fitting way to remember Eddie. Humour was at the heart of the Gunners Hockey set-up and Eddie was a master.

“Knowing that people may find themselves smiling or chuckling over the jokes is a lovely way of keeping his memory alive.”

Charlotte Ulett, senior events and community manager from the Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis can strike anyone, anywhere, at any time. Our vision is a world free from the fear of meningitis.

“What makes this joke book special is that it’s a touching tribute, giving everyone a glimpse of Eddie’s character and the fun he brought to those around him.

“Turning laughter into life-saving awareness is also a powerful way of keeping his legacy alive. Each smile and joke shared from the pages of this book is a fitting way of honouring Eddie’s memory while raising vital awareness.”