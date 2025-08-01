Michael Rosen says Allan Ahlberg was a ‘pioneer of great children’s literature’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Rosen has paid tribute to Allan Ahlberg and remembered him as a “pioneer of great children’s literature”.

The author, known for books including Peepo! and Woof!, died at the age of 87 on July 29, publisher Penguin Random House confirmed.

Children’s author Rosen, 79, who wrote the book We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Goodbye Allan. You were a pioneer of great children’s literature, both in picture books and poetry.

“You were clever, funny and wise. My children loved your books. So did and so DO I.”

Francesca Dow, head of children’s literature at Penguin Random House, said: “Allan was one of the most extraordinary authors I have had the privilege and pleasure to work with.

“His brilliant books – so many of them created with his late wife, Janet, the highly talented illustrator – have been described as ‘mini masterpieces’.

“Allan’s are some of the very best – true classics, which will be loved by children and families for years to come. Dear Allan, we will all miss you enormously.”

Ahlberg was born in Croydon and raised by his adoptive parents in Oldbury in the Black Country.

In 1975, he published his first children’s book with his wife Janet, Here Are The Brick Street Boys.

Together they went on to publish a number of books, including Each Peach Pear Plum (1978), Peepo! (1981), and The Baby’s Catalogue (1982), their picture books Funnybones (1980) as well as the books in The Jolly Postman series.

He wrote some books for older readers as well, including the poetry collections Please Mrs Butler (1983) and Heard It In The Playground (1989).

Following his wife’s death from breast cancer in 1994, he wrote a tribute to her in the form of Janet’s Last Book (1997).

Ahlberg and his wife Janet were among the most loaned authors in the decade leading up to 2010, according to figures from PLR (Public Lending Right).

In 2014, Ahlberg revealed he turned down a literary lifetime achievement award because of the sponsor Amazon’s tax arrangements.

The author said it was “unacceptable” to take the honorary award from reading charity BookTrust when the online firm’s name was attached to it.

Ahlberg is survived by his wife Vanessa, daughter Jessica and stepdaughters Saskia and Johanna.