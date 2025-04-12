EU looking to keep calm amid US tariff turbulence, says Taoiseach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The EU must remain calm amid the chaos and confusion surrounding the bloc’s trading relationship with the US, Ireland’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said his government was committed to protecting jobs in Ireland.

The EU has stepped back from introducing trade countermeasures against the US after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on a swathe of new tariffs, including those targeting the European bloc.

Mr Martin reflected on the situation on Saturday evening as he delivered a speech at an event marking the 50th anniversary of his Fianna Fail party’s youth wing.

Addressing the Ogra Fianna Fail National Youth Conference in Co Roscommon, the Taoiseach acknowledged that many younger members of the party worked for companies that could be affected by the tariff dispute.

Mr Martin said Ireland was facing “turbulent times”.

“I know that the current uncertainty around tariffs and the chaos and confusion around our and Europe’s relationship with the US is a source of great worry for many,” he said.

“I know that there will be a good proportion of you here tonight who work with companies who stand to be directly impacted by this uncertainty.

“What I would say to you is that you are citizens of a country whose government is absolutely committed to protecting our economic model, protecting jobs and investing in the infrastructure we need to ensure the progress we have enjoyed can continue to be enjoyed by the coming generations.

“We are working closely with our European counterparts to ensure that we keep things calm and navigate our way through this.

“We will continue to engage with the US administration and with the many companies, multinational, indigenous in our country.”