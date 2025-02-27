Taoiseach plans ‘step-by-step’ approach to any EU tariffs imposed by US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will take a “step-by-step” approach in response to any trade tariffs imposed on the EU by US President Donald Trump, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin said the detail of individual moves made by the White House would be key, but he reiterated his view that tariffs posed an economic risk that could prompt a spike in inflation.

Mr Martin is expected to meet President Trump in the White House next month as part of the Irish premier’s traditional round of political engagements stateside to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The Taoiseach met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland on Thursday.

Mr Zelensky stopped off in Ireland en-route to the United States for his own meeting with Mr Trump on Friday.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Martin was asked about President Trump’s threatened 25% tariffs on certain EU goods and how he would approach the issue when he meets the US leader.

“We’ll take it step by step,” he said.

“As I said, I think the detail of every proposal is the key here. Ireland is a small, open economy.

“In our view, free trade has created a rise in prosperity over the last 30 to 40 years that’s unprecedented in world history.

“It’s our view, and the view of the European Union, that tariffs can damage economies, can cause an inflationary spiral and increased prices for consumers.”

Mr Martin stressed that Ireland had a “wonderful relationship” with the United States.

“It’s an historic one, it’s very important to Irish people, to the Irish diaspora in the United States, over 30 million,” he added.

“And we have a very extensive footprint across the US – diplomatically, economically. I mean, in the most recent statistics Ireland is the sixth largest investor into the US, which is an extraordinary figure. But that’s the level of Irish investment into the US, the jobs we create in the US.

“So, it’s a very robust and important economic relationship, as well as culturally, socially and family-to-family as well. So, I’m looking forward to going to Washington.”