Drones near Dublin during Zelensky visit ‘part of coordinated threat’ – minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reports of drones near Dublin during Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit was part of a “coordinated threat”, Ireland’s justice minister has said.

Jim O’Callaghan said he did not want to speculate on whether it was a state-sponsored incident but said it “certainly wasn’t a back garden drone enthusiast”.

Police are investigating the presence of drones over Ireland during Mr Zelensky’s brief visit to Dublin last week.

The National Security Council is to provide the Taoiseach with a “comprehensive report” on the matter within the next week.

Mr Zelensky and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Dublin late on Monday night.

On Tuesday, he met Irish president Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheal Martin before an address to the Irish parliament where he said Ireland “understands the price of freedom”.

The Journal first reported that unidentified drones were spotted flying in the north-east of Dublin around the time Mr Zelensky’s plane landed at Dublin Airport, shortly before 11pm last Monday.

Gardai said that the Special Detective Unit will be liaising with the Defence Forces and international partners to investigate the incident.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr O’Callaghan said he was “not going to reach a determination yet” on whether it was a state-sponsored incident.

“I think it’s fair to say that we think this is part of a coordinated threat to EU and Ukrainian interests,” he said on Monday.

“Our suspicion is that this was drones that were generated for the purpose of putting pressure on EU and, indeed, Ukrainian interests.

“I have to say, however, that the visit of President Zelensky to Dublin last week was a success.

“The Gardai did a very good job in terms of ensuring that security was at a very high and effective level.

“There’s an investigation ongoing in respect of the presence of drones out in Dublin Bay.

“The gardai have very good anti-drone technology and we’re going to be spending more in terms of defence just in terms of seeking to combat drone technology, because, as you’ll see, its not just an issue in respect of Ireland but throughout the European Union there are issues in respect of greater threats being exposed as a result of drone technology.”

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there had been a “significant escalation” of “hybrid attacks” against EU member states which are believed to originate in Russia.

Referencing a “pattern” of drone incidents in Denmark and Belgium, Mr Martin said the development was “in many ways not a surprise”.

“In respect of the specifics of the drones emerging in Ireland, the National Security Council will be meeting shortly in respect of that and I’ll get a comprehensive report on it.”

Mr Martin said the Government was increasing spending and increasing capabilities on defence ahead of Ireland holding the Council of the EU presidency in the second half of next year.