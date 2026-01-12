Repression and violence in Iran must end, says Irish premier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The repression of citizens and protesters in Iran must end, Irish premier Micheal Martin has said.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands detained in the uprising against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s rule.

Protests in Iran began in late December over the ailing economy and have transformed into the most significant challenge to the regime for several years.

The internet and telephone lines have been cut off, but footage of events in Tehran and other cities has made it to social media.

US president Donald Trump said on Sunday night that Iran “wants to negotiate” after he threatened action following the crackdown.

On Monday, the Taoiseach said the violence in Iran “must stop” and that Iranians had the right to protest.

“I strongly condemn the brutal and violent suppression of protestors that has left hundreds of civilians dead in Iran over recent days,” he said in a statement on the social media site X.

“The people of Iran have a fundamental right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

“The repression must end. I urge the authorities in Tehran to uphold the rights of all their citizens.

“The violence must stop, the curtailing of basic freedoms must end, and dialogue begin at once.”

On Sunday, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply concerned” by developments in Iran.

She said she was in contact with the Irish embassy in Tehran and with EU partners.

“I call on the Iranian authorities to refrain from any further violence, to restore communications, engage with demonstrators about their grievances and to uphold the fundamental rights of all Iranians.”