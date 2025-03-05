Ireland will not be part of any ‘deterrent’ deployment in Ukraine – Taoiseach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taoiseach has said, while Ireland is willing to be part of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, it will not participate in any troop deployment designed as a military deterrent.

Micheal Martin, who is in Liverpool for a UK-Ireland political summit, also insisted he wanted to have a “respectful” meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next week, when issues around Ukraine and wider European security may feature in discussions.

Mr Martin hailed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s “effective and impactful” role in the unfolding geopolitical events related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Indicating that Ireland’s long-standing position of neutrality would preclude its involvement in a deterrence force, Mr Martin reiterated that the Irish Defence Forces could play a role in a peacekeeping mission.

He comments come as the Irish government is moving to make a law change that would give it more latitude to deploy troops overseas.

Under current Irish rules, Ireland can only participate in peacekeeping missions that are formally sanctioned by the UN.

That places a significant limitation on Ireland’s latitude to deploy troops, as members of the UN security council, such as Russia, are able to veto any missions they do not support.

The Government is seeking to remove this element of its so-called “triple lock” rules for deploying troops.

“We all want peace,” Mr Martin told reporters in Liverpool.

“There are too many wars in the world, too many young people are losing their lives on the battle fronts.

“It impacts on livelihoods all over the world, particularly Ukrainians, particularly people in the Middle East, particularly in Sudan and other areas.

“And I think Keir Starmer is really looking at the realities of the world today.

“I think he is leading well in terms of working with the European Union and other leading European states to try and deal with this situation.

“We’ve made it clear that if a ceasefire develops or if there’s a cessation of hostilities, Ireland has always been open to peacekeeping, but we wouldn’t be part of a deterrent force.

“There’s just two separate areas there, in other words they are two different and distinct issues.

“But we are open, and always have been, depending on the context to any invitation to participate in genuine peacekeeping and to ensure that any cessation of hostilities can lead to a durable and sustainable peace, because any peace in Ukraine has to be durable and it has to be sustainable.”

Mr Martin said he hoped the UK and Ireland could enhance security co-operation at the summit meeting in Liverpool.

He highlighted areas of cyber security and protecting undersea cables as areas where the two nations could work together more.

“We will be discussing how we can enhance that type of security cooperation and engagement,” he said.

The Irish premier declined to be drawn on whether he would push back on any claims the US president might make in the Oval Office St Patrick’s encounter next Wednesday.

“I’m honoured to be going to the White House as well as looking forward to, again, celebrating what is a major historic tradition and relationship between Ireland and United States, particularly for Irish Americans and our diaspora there too,” Mr Martin told reporters.

“Patrick’s week is always a very significant week and we will be discussing a range of issues, and particularly, again, the importance of the Irish/US relationship, but today it’s about the UK/Irish relationship.”

He added: “People come to the table with different perspectives. I respect people. I respect the offices that people hold.

“And I’m honoured to be invited to the White House as an Irish Taoiseach, given the relationship between our two countries, very strong economic relationship, but also the ties that bind Ireland and America together for a long, long time.

“And, you know, we will engage in a respectful manner. We will put our perspectives.

“No doubt, President Trump has his views and perspectives as well.

“But the important thing is to engage, and the important thing is to reflect on that relationship today and to make sure we can protect Irish economic interests, protect the livelihoods of people in Ireland – many, many workers depending on that – and also pointing out then how significant Irish investment is in the United States.

“Companies like Ryanair, Glanbia, Kerry Group, Icon, many, many more who create many, many thousands of jobs in America.

“And so it’s a very, very robust economic relationship that brings benefits to both sides.

“And we will have a good discussion, I’m sure.”