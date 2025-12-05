Irish premier describes Eurovision boycott as ‘act of solidarity’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s premier has described his country’s withdrawal from the Eurovision Song Contest as an “act of solidarity”.

Ireland is among a number of countries who pulled out of the contest after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) agreed to allow Israel to participate amid the conflict in Gaza.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he “fully understands” the decision taken by national broadcaster RTE to withdraw.

However, during a joint press conference at the British-Irish Council, Northern Ireland’s leaders gave opposing views on the move.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it sent a “strong message”, while deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said it “won’t make a jot of difference” to the situation in the Middle East.

Mr Martin said there are two groups of people, among many, who were extremely brave during the war in Gaza – the medical community and journalists.

“And this is, among other things, an act of solidarity with those journalists who were killed in breach of international humanitarian law during the war in Gaza,” he said.

“Without those journalists, the world would not have known to the degree that it knows the horrors of what transpired in Gaza.

“I think our focus has to be on peace and how now can we contribute to the bedding down of the ceasefire and how we, as a country, and Ireland is up to contributing to the peace process, and we work with other like-minded countries in that respect.”

He added that Ireland’s decision to recognise Palestine as a state was in the context of the Arab partner peace initiative.

“So we’re working with all involved to see how we can contribute in terms of the peace process the most and also then the absolute unimpeded flow of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza, which is not going in to the degree or sufficiency that the situation requires.”

Tanaiste Simon Harris said he understood the context for RTE’s decision.

“These are editorially independent decisions, I think that’s important,” he said.

“But I would say this by way of context, we’ve seen hundreds of journalists killed throughout this horrific, horrific conflict.

“We still today see a situation where there’s not free access by Israel for the media to get in to actually see the atrocities that have happened in Gaza and you can’t just forget or ignore the fact that a genocide has taken place in relation to Palestine.

“I’m sure this was a well-considered decision. Ireland has a long affinity with Eurovision, winning it more times than anyone, I think, at least jointly first.

“But I think RTE would have weighed up all of these issues and made their decisions editorially independent of the government, as it should be. But I certainly understand the context for that decision.”

Ms O’Neill said she “absolutely agrees with the decision”.

“I think it’s a right and appropriate decision to take,” she said.

“This is the biggest humanitarian crisis of our time, when genocide prevails, and I think countries need to take action that actually sends a very strong message, and I think this is another one of those messages.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said: “I think the focus on everyone should be on what is actually going to make a meaningful difference in the Middle East. That must mean supporting all efforts to stabilise a ceasefire.

“I’m glad to see that the UK Government and others are working to help to stabilise that peace.

“It is a very fragile situation but, quite frankly, boycotting a singing competition is not going to make one jot of difference in terms of moving forward with a peaceful resolution and permanent resolution to that conflict.”