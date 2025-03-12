Irish premier encourages visitors to Trump’s golf course in Co Clare
Donald Trump said in response: ‘I love this guy.’
Irish premier Micheal Martin has encouraged people to visit Donald Trump’s “stunning” golf course off Ireland’s west coast.
Mr Trump remarked to reporters in response: “I love this guy.”
The Taoiseach praised Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare, while in the Oval Office for a meeting with the US president.
Mr Martin said he had received a message from a local councillor asking him to thank Mr Trump and his family for their work with the local community in Doonbeg.
The US president also said he would visit his Doonbeg hotel, “I hope soon”.
Mr Martin said to Mr Trump: “You have the distinction of being the only US president that has physically invested in Ireland through Doonbeg.”
The president replied: “And it’s been a good investment.”