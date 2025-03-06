Martin promises Irish help as Starmer seeks trade reset with EU

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland will do anything it can to help Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the European Union, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

The UK and Ireland are opening the “next chapter” in their relationship, Sir Keir said, as he also hailed the nations having “turned a page on the turbulent years”.

The Prime Minister and the Taoiseach were in Liverpool with senior ministers from both governments.

Speaking at the top of a business event in the city’s Albert Dock on Thursday, Sir Keir said: “We are having this summit, we are embarking on the next chapter for our two countries, binding them ever closer together in circumstances where we’re living in an ever more volatile world.

“I think that a reset, bringing our countries closer together, is the obvious and right thing to do in any event.”

As well as closer ties with Ireland, Sir Keir is hoping to improve the trading relationship with the European Union and rebuild relations with Brussels after the strain caused by Brexit.

“We’re strengthening our alliance with the EU.

“Now, that doesn’t mean back in the single market or customs union, but it does mean, genuinely, a closer economic relationship, finding practical ways to work more closely, create jobs and deliver economic growth,” Sir Keir said.

At the top of the same meeting, Mr Martin said: “It’s an extremely important relationship for Ireland and when the UK economy does well, the Irish economy does well.

“So as far as we are concerned this is a joint effort and endeavour and in that context, as I’ve said to the Prime Minister, anything we can do to facilitate greater harmony and access to the EU markets the better in terms of goods ad services.

“Or, to put it another way, reduce barriers if that’s possible.”

After the business event, both leaders went on for a roundtable meeting with senior members of both governments.

Speaking at the top of the gathering the Prime Minister said: “Today’s summit really marks a new era in the relationship between the UK and Ireland. I think we’ve reset our relationship, turned a page on the turbulent years if I may say in recent years.”

Mr Martin paid tribute to the leadership shown by Sir Keir in “challenging times”.

“You have borne the centre of gravity and stability to that situation which I think is appreciated, and I want you to know that,” he said.

The two countries are expected to agree a wide-ranging programme of new and enhanced strategic co-operation between Ireland and the UK, entitled UK-Ireland 2030, to be taken forward by both governments through to 2030.

This will include closer collaboration on energy, with a new data-sharing programme to enable commercial developers to increase offshore production.

Mr Martin said: “We’re all in a hurry in terms of the climate change agenda, in terms of the green economy.

“Ireland’s big push is on offshore renewables over the next number of years, we need a bit more know-how on that.”

As part of the summit, Ireland has announced new investments into the UK worth £185.5 million, which the Government says could create more than 2,500 jobs across the country.

On Wednesday Sir Keir and Mr Martin co-hosted a reception to celebrate cultural links between the UK and Ireland.