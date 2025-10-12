Connolly ahead of Humphreys in opinion polls as they gear up for on-air debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two Irish presidential candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys are to go head-to-head in an on-air debate for the second time.

Ms Connolly and Ms Humphreys are the only two candidates in the race after several high-profile figures failed to secure nominations from elected politicians and after Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin withdrew.

It comes as a Business Post/Red C poll, carried out from October 1-7, indicates that Catherine Connolly is on 36%, Heather Humphreys is on 25%, and Jim Gavin was on 12%.

Mr Gavin withdrew from the race on the evening of Sunday October 5.

In the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll published last Sunday, Ms Connolly was on 32%, nine points ahead of Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys on 23%. Fianna Fail’s Jim Gavin was on 15%.

The dust is still settling on the dramatic shake-up to the presidential election caused by Mr Gavin’s withdrawal a week ago.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin addressed a party event on Saturday night, telling the gathering he was sorry “for how things turned out”.

He told media at the event that he was “glad” the issue that prompted Mr Gavin’s withdrawal had been “resolved”, after Mr Gavin reportedly repaid his former tenant 3,300 euro.

Mr Gavin withdrew from campaigning for the presidency after Sunday World deputy editor Niall Donald claimed he tried to recover 3,300 euros in overpaid rent from Mr Gavin 16 years ago.

Mr Martin said Mr Donald spoke “in a very reasonable manner” and said he was “a victim”.

Mr Martin said he would vote for Ms Humphreys in the presidential election, but said it would show “a certain degree of arrogance” if he told his party how to cast their votes.

Ms Connolly said Mr Martin was “entitled” to back Ms Humphreys and that it had “clarified” that “the people of Ireland have a clear choice to make now”.

Pharma tycoon Gareth Sheridan, 36, who sought to become a presidential candidate earlier this year, said despite the controversy faced by Mr Gavin, he still wished he was in the race.

Mr Sheridan received the backing of two county councils but failed to reach the total of four councils necessary for him to become a presidential candidate.

Speaking on RTE Radio, Mr Sheridan said: “I think the electorate deserve to have a wider choice of candidates.

“I’d love to be in, I was trying to secure a nomination, I was wholeheartedly involved, I’d put a whole year into it, I’d been meeting and building those relationships.

“It’s a little bit underwhelming now that we have (two candidates).”

The process to nominate a person as a presidential candidate requires the backing of 20 parliamentarians or four local councils.

He said Fianna Fail was “more secretive” than Fine Gael for how it applied a block on its party councillors blocking independent candidates at council level.