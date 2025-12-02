Ireland will back Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’, Martin tells Zelensky

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin has pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

The Taoiseach welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his first official visit to Ireland on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference in Dublin, Mr Martin told Mr Zelensky: “Your struggle is our struggle… we are with you for as long as it takes.”

The Irish Government announced 100 million euros in non-lethal aid for Ukraine to coincide with the visit.

The additional funding brings to 200 million euros the total non-lethal military aid given to Ukraine this year.

Mr Zelensky responded, hailing Ireland for “doing the right thing” by choosing to help Ukraine and Ukrainians who have moved there, expressing his gratitude.

“We should be grateful… doing this because you understand what we’re going through, understand it historically speaking and based on value,” he said.

“It is not about size of assistance, it’s about the choice.”

He said his visit as to Ireland comes at “one of the most challenging and optimistic moments”, and emphasised they want to see a positive outcome to talks for peace that are “open, fair and just”.

The funding is part of a new Ireland-Ukraine partnership signed by Mr Zelensky and Mr Martin, which builds on an agreement signed in Kyiv last year.

The 2030 Roadmap on Ukraine-Ireland Partnership sets out Ireland’s immediate commitments to Ukraine, including 25 million euros to support the restoration and protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and a scheme to support training and other efforts as part of Ukraine’s path to EU accession.

Mr Zelensky began the Dublin trip with a courtesy call to Ireland’s newly inaugurated president, Catherine Connolly.

He and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at Aras An Uachtarain, the official residence of the president, where Ms Connolly warmly welcomed them at a red carpet laid at the front door.

In a note in the visitors’ book, he said Ukraine is grateful for Ireland’s “generosity” to its people amid Russia’s invasion.

“On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I express my sincere gratitude for Ireland’s steadfast support during our fight against Russian aggression,” he wrote.

“We greatly appreciate Ireland’s generosity in providing temporary shelter to displaced Ukrainians.

“Ukraine values its friendship with Ireland and is committed to deepening our co-operation in pursuit of a just and lasting peace.”

The two presidents discussed prospects for peace in Ukraine and the contribution of the Ukrainian community in Ireland during their meeting.

In a statement, Ms Connolly’s office said: “Their discussions included the prospects for peace in Ukraine and the role that Ireland could play as a neutral country in securing a fair, just and enduring peace.

“They also discussed the contribution of the Ukrainian community in Ireland and the significant similarities in the histories of both countries.

“President Connolly was also interested to discuss the question of the enforced transfer of children from Ukraine and food security.

“She paid tribute to the advocacy of the First Lady Ms Zelenska regarding issues such as mental health.”

In a convoy of heavily-armoured vehicles, Mr Zelensky later arrived at Government Buildings for a meeting with Mr Martin, where a guard of honour was held for him.

Both the Ukrainian and Irish national anthems were played before he inspected two lines of 22 Irish troops after being invited by Lieutenant Adam O’Sullivan.

He is to later give an address in the Irish Parliament at Leinster House after being introduced by the Ceann Comhairle, or speaker of the house, Verona Murphy.

Mr Zelensky is also due to attend the inauguration of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum with Irish deputy premier Simon Harris and Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee.

Ms McEntee and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are to hold the first meeting of the Ukraine–Ireland Strategic Dialogue, which will also be established as part of the roadmap.

The visit comes a day after the Ukrainian president met French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of discussions on ending the largest armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Ukrainian and US officials have worked to revise the proposed US-authored peace plan, which was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticised as being too weighted towards Russian demands.

Mr Zelensky said in Paris on Monday that the peace plan “looks better” but the issue of Ukraine’s control over its territories is “the most complicated” topic being discussed.

In April 2022, Mr Zelensky made a historic address to the Irish Parliament by videolink, in which he said Ireland had not been neutral to the “disaster” Russia had brought to Ukraine.