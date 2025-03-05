Taoiseach disagrees with O’Neill over Ukraine missiles order comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taoiseach has made clear he disagrees with the Northern Ireland First Minister’s apparent criticism of a large order for a Belfast factory to supply missiles for Ukraine.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill told the Stormont Assembly this week that she was “incredulous” at the deal for the Thales plant in east Belfast.

It was announced at the weekend that Thales is to supply 5,000 air defence missiles to Ukraine in a deal worth up to £1.6 billion.

The contract will be funded by a loan underwritten by United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF).

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Sunday that the order for the lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) would create 200 jobs.

However, Ms O’Neill told the Assembly on Monday that said she found the deal “incredulous” at a time of public service cuts, winter fuel payment cuts, national insurance hikes and inheritance tax changes for farmers.

Her comments prompted criticism from the DUP, her partners in the coalition government at Stormont, who accused Sinn Fein of hypocrisy for supporting Ukraine’s right to defend itself at the same time as apparently criticising an order to supply it with weapons to do so.

Mr Martin was asked about the First Minister’s remarks as he arrived for an engagement to mark the UK Ireland political summit in Liverpool.

He said he had always been an advocate of peace but he understood the reason for the order as he made clear Ukraine needed the capacity to defend itself.

“I wouldn’t agree with the First Minister on that,” he said.

“Nobody likes the utilisation of weapons. I certainly don’t. All my life I’ve been on the peace side of the equation. I still am, and I do want durable peace within Ukraine. I also want peace in the Middle East. I want peace in Sudan, which very few people are talking about.

“But it’s Russia that illegally invaded Ukraine three years ago. That’s the reality. Ten per cent of Russian national income has been spent on militarisation. People are afraid of that. People are worried about that.”

He added: “Collectively, people are coming to the conclusion that Europe needs to improve and enhance its capability in order to have a deterrence there to avoid any attempted encroachment on any member state of the European Union.”