Ukraine needs long-term security guarantees, Taoiseach says

International borders must not be changed by force, the Taoiseach has said, ahead of a meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

Micheal Martin attended a virtual leaders’ meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” in support of Ukraine on Sunday.

The call was convened by Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

On Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting Donald Trump with several EU leaders, including Sir Keir, also travelling to Washington DC in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian president.

Mr Martin, who will not be in Washington, said he had assured Mr Zelensky on Sunday that Ireland will “continue to steadfastly support Ukraine”.

EU leaders have agreed that sanctions and wider economic measures “will be reinforced” if Russia continues its military action.

The Taoiseach also said that he believes Ukraine needs “long-term security guarantees”.

Speaking after Sunday’s online conference, Mr Martin said: “I welcomed the opportunity to join other European leaders today to discuss developments on ending the war in Ukraine.

“We had a very useful engagement with President Zelensky as he prepares to meet with President Trump tomorrow in Washington.

“I welcome the initiative by President Trump to seek the ending of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Ireland, together with our European partners, continues to contribute to these efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.”

The meeting of European leaders follows the US president’s summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Mr Martin said it is “essential that Ukraine is a full participant” in any discussions regarding its future.

He said: “I therefore welcome that President Zelensky will meet with President Trump in Washington tomorrow, together with other European leaders.

Mr Martin said he stressed that international law and principles of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity need to be respected for security in the region.

“It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.

“I fully agree that Ukraine needs strong, credible, long-term security guarantees. This will mean sustained support from Europe, the United States and other partners.

“Ireland stands ready to play our part. Earlier this year we committed to providing non-lethal military support to Ukraine and we will look to do more.

“At today’s meeting, I also reiterated Ireland’s readiness to contribute to any peacekeeping force that is in line with the UN Charter.”

The Taoiseach said Ireland will also continue to support Ukraine’s EU membership ambitions, adding that Russia “cannot have a veto” on the matter.

“Our joint efforts for peace should be combined with firm and co-ordinated pressure on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and engage seriously with negotiations on a just and lasting peace.

“We agreed today that sanctions and wider economic measures will be reinforced if Russia does not stop the killing.

“The human dimension and accountability must also be at the centre of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

“Russia must urgently return Ukrainian children who they have abducted as well as prisoners of war and civilians being held unlawfully.”