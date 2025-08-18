Downton Abbey props and costumes go on display ahead of auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wedding dress worn by Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey is among dozens of costumes and props from the hit TV series that have gone display ahead of an auction.

The pale apricot chiffon long-sleeved dress with beaded lace tabard overlay and ruched lame sash has gone on display at Bonhams auction house, along with a pair of ivory satin Mary Jane shoes and accessorised with a paste tiara and silk tulle veil.

The outfit was worn by actress Michelle Dockery for Lady Mary’s wedding to Matthew Crawley, played by Dan Stevens.

It is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 when it goes under the hammer, with proceeds from the auction going to Together for Short Lives, a charity supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Also on display is the Grantham family car, a 1925 Sunbeam Saloon, which has an estimated sale price of £25,000 to £35,000.

Another eye-catching item on display is the peacock dress worn by Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith in the first episode of the fourth series when Lady Edith and Michael Gregson meet at the Criterion in Piccadilly.

The dress has a heavily embellished bodice of turquoise, gold, silver and faux-pearl beads and sequinning with a turquoise satin and crinkled chiffon skirt and is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

Other lots include the distinctive bell wall from the servants’ hall and a script from series one, episode one, signed by cast members including Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Samantha Bond, which is listed for an estimated £600 to £800.

The show ran for fives series from 2010 and has spawned two hit films. The third film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, is due to be released in UK cinemas on September 12.

The set pieces, props and costumes will be on display at a free exhibition at Bonhams sale room in New Bond Street in London until September 16.

The auction is available for online bidding now.