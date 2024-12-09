‘Much-loved’ mother mauled to death by dog at Aberdeen flat
Michell McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A woman has died in a dog attack at a flat in Aberdeen in Scotland.
Michelle McLeod, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to Foresterhill Road around 11.15pm on Saturday, 7 December, 2024.
The dog, whose breed has not been revealed, has since been euthanised.
A tribute from her family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Michelle.
“She was a much-loved mother, daughter and friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
“We would like to ask that our privacy is respected and allow us to grieve at this very difficult time.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said “At around 11.15pm on Saturday 7 December, police received a report that a woman had been seriously injured by a dog within a flat on Foresterhill Road, Aberdeen.
“Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old woman died at the scene.
“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing. The dog has since been euthanised.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments