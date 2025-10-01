Company linked to Michelle Mone ordered to repay government £122m over Covid PPE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PPE Medpro, a company linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone, must repay the government almost £122m for breaching a contract to supply millions of surgical gowns during the coronavirus pandemic, a High Court judge has ruled.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) sued PPE Medpro after the company provided 25 million “faulty” gowns that were not sterile.

The company, a consortium led by Lady Mone’s husband, businessman Doug Barrowman, was awarded government contracts by the former Conservative administration to supply PPE during the pandemic, after she recommended it to ministers.

Both denied wrongdoing and neither gave evidence at the trial in June, while lawyers for the DHSC said they were “not concerned with any profits made by anybody” and that the case was “simply about compliance”.

The government is now recovering the cost of the £121m contract, as well as the costs of transporting and storing the items, which amount to an additional £8.6m.

Court documents from May reveal the DHSC said the gowns were delivered to the UK in 72 shipments between August and October 2020, with £121,999,219.20 paid to PPE Medpro between July and August that year.

In December 2020, the gowns were rejected by DHSC and the company was told it would need to repay the money. But the company did not, and the gowns remained in storage unable to be used.

open image in gallery PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Michelle Mone’s husband, has denied any wrongdoing ( PA Archive )

During the trial, Paul Stanley KC, for the DHSC, said 99.9999 per cent of the gowns should have been sterile under the terms of the contract.

The DHSC claims the contract also specified PPE Medpro had to sterilise the gowns using a “validated process”; this included a CE marking to show it met certain medical standards.

However, according to Mr Stanley, “none of this happened”, and out of the 140 gowns later tested for sterility, 103 failed the test.

Charles Samek KC, for PPE Medpro, said at the close of the trial that the government had ordered 10 years’ worth of excess gowns by December 2020 and that it was suffering from “buyer’s remorse”.

He said the DHSC approved the gowns without seeing a valid CE mark and that PPE Medpro “did not pretend” to have one because it did not need it.

After delivery, the gowns were kept in shipping containers for “at least three months”, he added, and that contamination likely occurred “most probably during the subsequent transportation, storage and handling of the tested gowns”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has been leading work within government to claw back money lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, welcomed the judgment.

open image in gallery ‘It will go where it belongs’: Chancellor Rachel Reeves has welcomed the judgement ( Getty )

She said: “We want our money back. We are getting our money back. And it will go where it belongs – in our schools, NHS and communities.”

In a written statement, Mr Barrowman, a businessman who led the consortium, said: “Today, a travesty of justice took place following the judgment of Lady Justice Cockerill.

“She gave the DHSC an establishment win despite the mountain of evidence in court against such a judgment.

“Her judgment bears little resemblance to what actually took place during the month-long trial, where PPE Medpro convincingly demonstrated that its gowns were sterile.

“This judgment is a whitewash of the facts and shows that justice was being seen to be done, where the outcome was always certain for the DHSC and the government. This case was simply too big for the government to lose.”