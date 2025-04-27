Michelle Visage mourns loss of Drag Race ‘angel’ Jiggly Caliente at 44

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has been remembered as an “angel” who brought laughter to the world by Michelle Visage, following her death at the age of 44.

Her family had announced on Thursday that the Filipino-US drag performer, who took part in the original US competition during season four, had part of her leg amputated due to a “severe infection”.

Caliente, real name Bianca Castro-Arabejo, has also appeared in hit LGBT+ drama Pose, and was set to judge the latest season of spin-off programme, Drag Race Philippines.

Pose actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez, the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe TV award, said in an Instagram story she was going to “really miss” Caliente.

The drag queen’s family wrote on Instagram that she was “cherished by many” for her career, and died on Sunday at 4.42am “surrounded by her loving family and close friends”.

On Instagram, BBC Radio 2 DJ and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage wrote: “My jiggles…. The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious.

“You were and remain so very loved. This world has lost an angel and we want you to soar high … I love you so much honey.”

Comedian, drag queen and actor Bianca Del Rio, who won the sixth series of the US competition, wrote on Instagram: “Rest well, my good time gal @jiggly_official. Thank you for 20 years of laughter and friendship.”

Jaremi Carey, who competed as Phi Phi O’Hara on the same series as Caliente before moving away from being a drag queen, wrote a lengthy post, saying that “the pain I’ve felt is something I’ve ever felt before”, after he felt “awful” for holding on to the news.

He said he “rushed to hospital to hold my best friend’s hand one last time as I wish her on her way to a place where she is no longer in pain”, and added he was “broken and crushed” by the death.

Carey also wrote: “I hope you know how proud I am of the woman you grew up to be and the spaces and hearts you touched.

“You have been a fighter your entire life and you will always be remembered for living life authentically and truthful. The world knew you as the superstar Jiggly Caliente, some knew you as Bianca Castro, and to me you were my best friend, my sister, my family.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Mystique Summers Madison wrote on Instagram: “Today we lost a true star. Jiggly you were my sister and a fierce light in this world.

“Thank you for your laughter, your fight! You’ll live on in all of us. Rest easy, sis.”

Winner of the US show, Bob the Drag Queen said they were “lucky enough to tour, laugh, and cry with Jiggly over the years” after they met at a nightclub.

The Instagram post also said: “I loved watching you go from NYC Star to international drag sensation. We lost a real one today. Sis, you really did ‘retire with the crown’.”

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” a family statement said.

“She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

“Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

“Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

“She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

Underneath the post, fellow drag stars from the franchise Courtney Act, Laganja Estranja, Jujubee, Baga Chipz and Cheryl The Queen paid tribute.

Estranja wrote: “So heartbreaking, such a kind, caring soul!! She will be greatly missed.”

Cheryl wrote: “We will love you forever and always Jiggly.”

Baga wrote said she was “one of the most kindest, sweetest souls I’ve ever met. I’m gonna miss you beautiful. Thank you for always being so lovely. Rest easy legend. Sending your family so much love right now”.

“I love you, my sister,” Jujubee wrote. “I will forever remember our giggles together. I’m so grateful we met this lifetime.”

A statement shared by Drag Race Philippines and producers World Of Wonder on social media said they were “devastated”.

They added: “Jiggly’s humour, love, and light touched so many in the Drag Race family and beyond. Her legacy will continue to uplift the communities she advocated for.

“Our love and deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Please give them the privacy and space to grieve this tremendous loss.”

Caliente appeared in Ryan Murphy’s LGBT+ drama Pose as Veronica Ferocity, who competes in drag balls as a member of the House Ferocity, and US comedies Broad City and Saturday Night Live.

Following coming out as transgender, she was a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season six and was later appointed a judge when Drag Race Philippines began airing in 2022.

Born on November 29 1980, she moved from the Philippines to New York when she was a child.

While appearing in her first drag series, Caliente was praised by the judges for her sense of humour, and impressive lip synchs when she battled not to leave the competition early, while also struggling with sewing garments during some challenges.

She was eliminated before the final, with drag queen Sharon Needles going on to be crowned champion in 2012.

Since the franchise began in 2009, the reality show has seen the deaths of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Cherry Valentine, 28, and The Vivienne, 32, as well as US competitors Sahara Davenport, 27, and Chi Chi DeVayne, 34.