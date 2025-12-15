Dame Judi Dench fulfils her ‘dream’ of sharing the stage with Sir Mick Jagger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Judi Dench has fulfilled her “dream” of sharing the stage with Sir Mick Jagger thanks to a surprise appearance from the rock legend during a live show.

On Sunday, the veteran actress, 91, appeared alongside broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at the Sondheim Theatre for a conversational-style show titled What’s The Play? What’s The Part?.

Brandreth, 77, who arranged for Sir Mick to come on stage, said it “was a total surprise” for Dame Judi, who was wearing a T-shirt that said “Rock & Roll”.

The 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman gave a speech reflecting on Dame Judi’s career, according to Brandreth.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve been working in the theatre for nearly 60 years and I’ve never known a moment quite like it.

“As a surprise, I invited Sir Mick Jagger onto the stage at the end of our show.

“It’s a celebration of her career and we’ve been doing the show together off and on for nine years.

“From Laurence Olivier to Johnny Depp, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Clint Eastwood, she’s worked with them all.

“But she told me once her dream was to share a stage with Mick Jagger. They had never met before. Sometimes dreams come true.

“His appearance was a total surprise. I told only one person at the theatre that he was coming.

“When I contacted Sir Mick earlier in the week and told him it was a dream of Dame Judi’s, he said at once ‘I’ll be there!’.”

He added: “The audience response when Mick came on was unlike anything I’ve known in 60 years in the theatre.

“Sir Mick gave a beautiful speech about Judi’s career and unique quality.

“She repaid the compliment by reciting a 17th century love poem for him – The Parting by Michael Drayton.”

Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent and screen star Dominic West were also surprise guests.

Dame Judi and Brandreth were joined by special guests Sir Ian McKellen and Sigourney Weaver during their two-person show I Remember It Well – The Christmas Edition at the Sondheim Theatre in December 2024.