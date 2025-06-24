What does the Middle East conflict mean for UK travellers?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The war between Israel and Iran is having a major impact on flights.

Here the PA news agency answers seven questions on the issue.

– How important is the region for air travel?

The Gulf region is one of the world’s busiest flight corridors.

Airports in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi are a popular stopover point for many people embarking on long-haul flights between Europe and Asia or Australia.

– What is the status of airspace?

The region’s usually busy skies are nearly empty of air traffic as a result of airspace closures and safety fears.

Qatar temporarily closed its airspace on Monday before expected strikes by Iran on a US military base near Doha.

Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates also temporarily closed on Monday.

Israel’s airspace has been shut since the conflict with Iran began earlier this month.

– Are flights being cancelled?

The temporary shutdown of Qatar airspace caused hundreds of Qatar Airways flights to be cancelled or diverted.

A British Airways flight from Heathrow to Dubai on Sunday turned around over Saudi Arabia and was diverted to Zurich, Switzerland, spending a total of nine hours in flight.

The airline’s subsequent flights on the route were cancelled, before resuming on Monday night.

British Airways’ Doha flights are suspended up to and including Wednesday.

On Monday, Air India announced it has “ceased all operations” to the Middle East, Europe and the east coast of North America.

– What is the impact on flights that are still operating?

Airlines are re-routing flight paths either north, via the Caspian Sea, or south, over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

This extends the time that planes are in the air, adding to flight times and fuel costs.

– What will happen if my flight is diverted?

Airlines will generally get passengers to their scheduled arrival airport, either by another flight or road transport.

– What is the advice to passengers?

Check with your airline.

Some carriers are giving passengers booked to fly in the coming days the option of changing their travel dates or receiving a refund.

– How about repatriation flights?

The first Britons evacuated from Israel landed at Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They were initially flown out of Israel on a Royal Air Force flight from Tel Aviv to Cyprus on Monday.

The cost per passenger was £350.

A second flight from Tel Aviv to Cyprus is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.