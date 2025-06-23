Flights resuming in Qatar as airspace reopens amid Middle East conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights are resuming in Qatar as the Gulf state reopened its airspace following a temporary closure amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Iran announced on state television that it had attacked forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for America’s strikes on its nuclear programme.

Qatar said it successfully intercepted the missiles and no casualties were reported.

Flights coming in and out of the state were grounded to “ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors”, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in the afternoon.

Qatar Airways confirmed flights were resuming on Monday night.

In a statement posted to social media, the airline said: “Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar.

“Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly.

“We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support you as we resume operations.”

It urged passengers to check the airline’s website or app before travelling.

Airlines were forced to review routes across the region when the airspace was shut, with some services rerouted or diverted mid-air.

The move came just hours after the Foreign Office advised British nationals in Qatar to “shelter in place” following a US security alert.

But in updated guidance, the Government department said: “The US has now lifted the advice to shelter in place, issued to its citizens on 23 June.

“Following interceptions of Iranian missiles fired towards Qatar, the FCDO has been in touch with the local authorities and international partners, and reviewed the security situation.

“British nationals do not need to shelter in place and should continue to follow advice from the local authorities.”

The UK Foreign Office is advising against all travel to Iran and urges British nationals in the region to follow local guidance.

Qatar is home to Al Udeid airbase, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, where around 8,000 American personnel are based, according to the US State Department.

The base also hosts British forces.

No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group, part of the Royal Air Force, has its headquarters at Al Udeid and leads UK air operations in the region.