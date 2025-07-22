Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 15-year-old boy dies in crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy died in a crash following an alleged theft.

Officers were called to the collision between a car and an e-bike in Middleton, Greater Manchester, just before midday on Tuesday and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The force spokesman said officers were investigating allegations of a theft in events leading up to the collision.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft, he said.

Detective Chief Inspector Christopher Dean, from GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “This terrible incident has seen the death of a teenage boy, and we are working hard to establish the full facts of this case, in what is the very early stages of an investigation.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned in due course, while officers are already in place to support the family of the boy who has died today.

“I want to remind people that at the heart of this is a grieving family, and I would ask the community to not speculate on social media while we piece together the events of earlier today.”

He appealed for any witnesses to the incident on Rowrah Crescent, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or through the Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 1364 of 22/07/25.