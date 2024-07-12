Four migrants die trying to cross English Channel in boat

Support truly

Four people have died while trying to cross the English Channel to the UK from France in a boat.

Overnight a boat capsized and migrants fell into the sea off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

Four people found unconscious could not be saved by parademics and a further 63 were rescued, as reported by French newspaper La Voix Du Nord.

The deaths come after more than 14,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Home Office figures show 419 people made the journey in six boats on Tuesday, suggesting an average of around 70 people per boat and taking the provisional total for 2024 to date to 14,058.

This is 10 per cent higher than the number recorded this time last year (12,772) and up 6 per cent on the same period in 2022 (13,318).

Last year, 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK after making the journey, down 36% on a record 45,774 in 2022.

Graphic showing cumulative arrivals of people crossing the English Channel in small boats ( PA Graphics )

The latest crossings on Tuesday meant 484 migrants arrivals have been recorded over two days of activity in the Channel since Sir Keir Starmer became prime minister in the wake of Labour’s election victory last week.

Earlier this week Sir Keir warned that the number of migrants crossing the Channel “cant be changed overnight” and said the situation could get worse before it gets better.

Asked by reporters if his vow to “smash the gangs” means stopping the boats and if the situation could get worse before it gets better, he said: “I have always said the previous government’s Rwanda policy was a gimmick, it wouldn’t be a deterrent.

“They argued, if I recall that even the passing of the legislation would be a deterrent. It clearly hasn’t worked, wasn’t going to work – we’ve had record numbers coming over this year.

“That unfortunately is what we’ve inherited – we can’t change that overnight.”

Pressed again on whether the situation will deteriorate before it improves, he added: “It can’t be changed overnight. What we can do is set up our first steps straight away.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...