Nearly 600 migrants attempt to cross Channel in 72 hours

Nearly 600 migrants have attempted to cross the English Channel in the past three days, according to the government.

The UK Border force dealt with 83 people on four boats on Friday and 201 people on eight boats on Thursday, the Home Office confirmed.

HM Coastguard had to rescue the occupants of one boat near Hastings, East Sussex, on Thursday.

The French authorities intercepted 130 people in eight crossings on Friday, after dealing with nine crossings involving 171 people on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the overall total to 585.

The number of migrants crossing the Channel has more than doubled this year compared to the same period last year – despite home secretary Priti Patel’s vow to make the route “unviable”.

It has prompted Conservative MPs to call on France to accept back migrants who have been intercepted by the UK Border Force while crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Anti-immigration demonstrations were held in Dover last weekend with protesters blocking access to key trade terminals.

A Home Office spokesperson said the government was bringing forward legislation to “break the business model of these heinous people smuggling networks and save lives”.

"Criminal gangs are putting profits before people's lives through these dangerous and unnecessary crossings,” they added.

“More than 3,500 people have been prevented from making the dangerous crossing so far this year and we are cracking down on the despicable criminal gangs behind people smuggling. Inaction is not an option whilst people are dying.”

Meanwhile in Calais, French police cleared out a makeshift camp on Friday on instructions from interior minister Gerald Darmanin and a court order.

About 500 migrants, including 30 children, were removed from several structures near the Calais hospital and taken to centres in northern France.

