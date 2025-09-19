Third migrant deported under Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ migration deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A third person has been deported from the UK under the “one in, one out” deal with France aimed at stopping small boats crossing the Channel.

Home Office sources said an Iranian male had been returned to France on Friday.

This followed the removal of an Eritrean man earlier on Friday after he lost a High Court bid to halt his removal, and the deportation of an Indian national on Thursday.

The first flights carrying asylum seekers from France to the UK under the deal are expected to take place next week, the source added.

Although they would not comment on numbers, the source said they were expected to be “at or close to parity”, given the “one in, one out” nature of the deal.

Ministers have praised the returns, with deputy prime minister David Lammy saying they provided an “immediate deterrent” to people seeking to cross the Channel.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to do ‘whatever it takes’ to end the small boat crossings ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

The government intends to increase the number of people being sent back under the pilot deal over the coming months.

Analysis by the PA news agency reveals 31,031 people have made the crossing so far this year, with more arriving in Dover on Friday.

The figure puts 2025 on course to be a record year for crossings, while new home secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to end them.

The deal with France means people who arrive in the UK by small boat can be detained and returned across the Channel, in exchange for an equivalent number of people who applied through a safe and legal route.

But shadow home secretary Chris Philp attacked the deal as providing “no deterrent effect whatsoever”, describing the numbers returned as “pathetic” and saying “boasting about it is absurd”.

Home Office sources pointed to the fact these were forcible returns, and drew comparisons with the previous government’s deal with Rwanda – scrapped by Labour – that saw four volunteers go to the east African nation over two years.