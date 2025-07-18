Protesters and police clash outside Essex hotel ‘housing asylum seekers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters have clashed with police outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Fireworks were let off and eggs were thrown outside the hotel in Epping, Essex.

It is the latest demonstration to happen outside the Bell Hotel after a 38-year-old man was accused of sexual assault.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu denied trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

On Thursday, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray following reports of an assault during Sunday’s protest, police said.

“We have closed a section of High Road, Epping, for the safety of the public and those protesting,” Essex Police said.

“We will not tolerate any criminality on our streets, whether linked to protesting or not,” the force added.

Police and protesters clash outside the Bell Hotel in Essex ( Ky Mo/SOPA Images/Shutterstock )

“One man has already been arrested at today’s protest on suspicion of affray following reports of an assault near The Bell Hotel in Epping on Sunday July 13.

“He will be taken into custody while our inquiries continue.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Disruption and offending is never an appropriate response, no matter the strength of feeling in this case, and on this issue.

“People protesting peacefully, lawfully and responsibly cause us – and the wider public – no concern.

“However, we can never, and will never, tolerate criminal behaviour of any sort and anyone identified as committing crime will be dealt with robustly.”

Police later said one officer had sustained a minor neck injury.

Mr Anslow said: “I am sure those living in Epping have concerns following tonight. I share those concerns.

“We know the people who carried out these crimes do not represent Epping or Essex.

“Nothing about the offending we saw tonight is representative of these communities, or the peaceful event that ended before this started. This was crime.

“Our detectives are already working through the footage of this evening – from our officers bodyworn camera, from our drones and from social media – and where offences are identified we will take action.”