Calls for removal of migrant effigies in boat on loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland

Effigies of migrants in a boat have been placed on a loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland, leading to condemnation and calls for the display to be removed before the pyre is lit.

The display, on top of the bonfire in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon in County Tyrone, contains more than 12 life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets.

Below the boat are several placards, one reading “stop the boats” and another “veterans before refugees”.

Sinn Fein Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Colm Gildernew, branded the display “vile” and “deplorable”.

“This is an absolutely disgusting act, fuelled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes,” he said.

“This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.

“Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy.

“They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

“Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna criticised the bonfire, saying some involved in the bonfire tradition in Northern Ireland were motivated by “hate, confrontation and media rows”.

“Intricate effigies of human beings, for burning. Who is this for?” she posted on X.

However, prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson defended the display, calling it a form of “artistic protest”.

“Every year Moygashel bonfire combines artistic protest with their cultural celebration,” he posted on X.

“Their yearly art has itself become a tradition.

“This year the focus is on the scandal of mass illegal immigration.”

In recent years, the Moygashel has become known for a range of controversial displays.

Last year, a mock police car was burnt on top of the bonfire and in 2023 a boar designed to represent the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was set on fire.

This forms part of a broader tradition of bonfires in Northern Ireland.

On the nights of 10 and 11 July, around 300 bonfires will be lit across Northern Ireland in loyalist areas.

The fires are lit before 12 July, when Protestant loyal orders take part in parades.

Most bonfires are uncontroversial, however several have attracted criticism in recent years.