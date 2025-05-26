Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is reportedly set to ask Kosovo to take failed asylum seekers as part of plans to open overseas “return hubs” for migrants.

Kosovo has been put on a list of nine countries that are seen as potential locations for the hubs, The Times has reported.

The “returns hubs” would house asylum seekers after they have exhausted all their rights to appeal for sanctuary in the UK. They would then be deported back to their home country from these hubs.

Kosovo’s president, Vjosa Osmani, has already said that the country would be open to discuss housing the UK’s failed asylum seekers.

She said last week: “There’s been no formal talks with the UK on this issue. It hasn’t been raised so far. We would be open to discussing it, however I can’t say more than that because I don’t know the details.

“I cannot give an answer on a request that hasn’t been made so far”.

open image in gallery Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani arrives for the European Political Community (EPC) summit ( AFP via Getty Images )

The prime minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, also said last week that his country had not yet been formally approached by the UK for the scheme.

According to The Times, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina are on the shortlist of countries that the UK is eyeing up. There are also reportedly some countries outside of Europe on the list.

The paper reported that the UK wants to have begun talks on the scheme before a meeting of western Balkan leaders in London in autumn.

open image in gallery Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (L) welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives at the 6th European Political Community summit on May 16, 2025 at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. ( Getty Images )

Almost 22,000 people were recorded using the Western Balkans to travel irregularly into Europe last year, according to the Foreign Office.

Foreign secretary David Lammy travelled to Kosovo and Serbia in early April. He said parts of the western Balkans “have become a major transit route for irregular migration and serious organised crime”.

Sir Keir Starmer raised the idea of “returns hubs” during the European Political Community Summit in Tirana, Albania. He told reporters that such hubs were not “a silver bullet in and of themselves”, but would be “a very important additional tool in our armoury”.

He said he had had “discussions about return hubs” with leaders at the summit. However Albanian prime minister Edi Rama ruled out being a host to the UK scheme, saying an equivalent measure introduced for the Italian government was a one-off.