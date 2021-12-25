Nearly 70 people cross English Channel on Christmas Day

A total of three boats were stopped by UK authorities early on Christmas morning

Aisha Rimi
Saturday 25 December 2021 18:44
<p>A group of people thought to be migrants were brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel</p>

A group of people thought to be migrants were brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel

(PA)

Nearly 70 people attempting to cross the English Channel were brought to shore in Kent on Christmas Day.

Shortly before 1.30am on Saturday, Border Force workers took a group of 67 people to Dover, in Kent, after an incident involving two small boats.

The group were huddled in white blankets and were seen wearing blue surgical masks as they came to shore.

French authorities also intercepted another boat on the same day, although the number of people on the third is unknown.

Minister for Justice and Tackling Illegal Migration, Tom Pursglove, said people should not be trying to cross the Channel, and instead should be claiming asylum in the first safe country they reach.

He also said the government was reforming its approach to people crossing the Channel through the Nationality and Borders Bill.

“The public have been crying out for reform for two decades and that’s what this government is delivering through our new plan for immigration,” he said.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally, and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

“It will also strengthen the powers of Border Force to stop and redirect vessels, while introducing new powers to remove asylum seekers to have their claims processed outside the UK.”

